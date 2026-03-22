First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and cooler temps Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable and mild. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds build in overnight ahead of our next cold front. Monday morning will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with a few isolated showers. The rain and clouds clear out by the afternoon. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny, but it will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures gradually warm back up by the end of the week. Another approaching cold front will bring shower chances Friday and Saturday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar