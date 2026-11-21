Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A coastal system will bring periods of rain and wind at times on Sunday. Scattered shower chances increase late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. Highs Sunday will be near 70.

As the system clears the area, we'll see a few more breaks in the clouds Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A cooler trend takes shape midweek. Temperatures will be back in the 50s by Tuesday.

Another coastal storm system is forecast to bring rain Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Thursday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar