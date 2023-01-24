First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, storms, and wind for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine today. Rain, wind, and a severe storm threat for Wednesday. A nice end to the work week and weekend.

Today will be one of our nicer days this week. Highs will return to the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in and light winds.

Rain returns on Wednesday as an area of low-pressure slides up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain starting by midday and continuing through the evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. Winds will crank up through the day, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will climb to near 60 Wednesday evening.

Rain will move out and skies will start to clear on Thursday, but it will still be very windy. Expect west winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will drop back to the 50s.

Winds will relax for Friday with highs dropping to the upper 40s, the coolest day of the week. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain, Severe Threat, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-20G30

