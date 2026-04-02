First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain this Easter Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable with mostly dry conditions. Lows tonight fall into the low 60s.

We remain mostly dry, warm and sunny through the start of the upcoming holiday weekend. Showers arrive Easter Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will be highest late afternoon and last through the evening.

Temperatures turn cooler next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, closer to average for this time of year.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar