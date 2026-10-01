First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain this weekend, fall-like temps next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Happy first day of October! It's certainly not feeling like fall these next couple of days. Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon and near 90 by Friday.

An approaching cold front will bring rain over the weekend. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday. The front will stall out, but a stronger cold front will push it out of the region early next week and send temperatures tumbling.

High temperatures early next week will only be in the 60s.

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Meteorologist Derrah Getter:

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar