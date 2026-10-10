First Warning Forecast: Tracking remnants of Isaias, heavy rain and wind Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening as scattered showers move in. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Widespread rainfall lingers early Sunday morning. 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts possible. We'll see a brief break around midday which could allow for a small period of clearing. Lingering squall lines associated with the remnants of Isaias will move through during the afternoon. Strong storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and even a few isolated tornadoes.

The rain clears out by Monday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar