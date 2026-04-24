First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We are off to a gorgeous start this afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s. Spotty showers will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

This weekend won’t be ideal for outdoor plans, but the rain is much needed. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Saturday night through Sunday.

Temperatures will be below normal to start next week. Several chances for scattered showers return mid next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar