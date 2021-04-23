First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms, some severe, this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Clouds will increase this afternoon becoming partly to mostly cloudy for the second half of the day. Even with the added clouds, rain is not expected. Highs will be warmer than our Thursday but still below normal and in the mid-60s.

We'll start our Saturday with sunshine but have clouds increase throughout the afternoon. Highs will in the low 70s. Showers will move in from west to east across our area after 3pm and become widespread (even heavy at times) as we go into Saturday night. Storms will be likely Saturday night, especially across North Carolina and some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and locally heavy rain.

Showers will linger into early Sunday morning before we clear out Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.