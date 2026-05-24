First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms this Memorial Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers along the coast. Lows will be near 70.

This Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy to start with scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Highs will be near 80.

The unsettled pattern stretches into next week. Highs struggle to come up above 80 degrees underneath all the cloud cover.

Drier conditions return by Friday. A few spotty shower chances will be possible over the upcoming weekend with another approaching system.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar