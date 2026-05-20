First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms this Memorial Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm, sunny, and humid. Lows will be near 70 for a third night in a row.

Thursday won’t be as hot. Highs reach the low 80s before an approaching cold front brings scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

The chance of rain sticks around through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. While no single day will be a washout scattered showers and storms are expected through next Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar