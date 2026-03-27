First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers Friday night, cooler this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, a cold front will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

The rain moves in this evening and lingers overnight. Conditions will be dry and sunny by Saturday morning but much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and 60s with lots of sunshine on Sunday. No rain is expected this weekend.

Shower chances return for several days next week. Temperatures quickly warm up again with highs back in the 80s by Wednesday.

Pollen levels gradually get higher next week. Highest levels will be around Tuesday and Wednesday. Tree pollen is highest right now with juniper, elm and poplar being the main allergens.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar