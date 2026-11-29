Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rise in the next couple of hours as our winds shift to become southerly.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and gusty wind overnight and into early Monday morning. These conditions will make for a messy commute as we head back to work and school after the Thanksgiving holiday. Winds gusts could get as high as 35 mph along the coast.

Skies will clear as we go throughout the day, and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s. It will be much cooler during the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 30s. We'll see plenty of sunshine with low rain chances through Thursday.

Mainly dry conditions last through the end of the week. Another chance of showers arrives Saturday morning. Drier conditions return Saturday afternoon.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar