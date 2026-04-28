First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers & storms for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A comfortable week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking a round of showers and storms for Wednesday. Another rain chance Saturday.

A chilly start this morning but taking a step warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Look for a mix of clouds today with a spotty shower possible.

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Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s tomorrow, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

WTKR News 3

Thursday and Friday look nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend. Expect clouds and showers on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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