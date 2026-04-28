Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers & storms for midweek

Mix of clouds today with highs in the upper 60s. Warming to the 70s tomorrow with showers and storms. Tracking another rain chance for Saturday.
First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers & storms for midweek
ADI Futurecast.png
SPC Day 2.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map (30).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A comfortable week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking a round of showers and storms for Wednesday. Another rain chance Saturday.

A chilly start this morning but taking a step warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Look for a mix of clouds today with a spotty shower possible.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s tomorrow, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

ADI Futurecast.png

Thursday and Friday look nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend. Expect clouds and showers on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday.

Surface Map (30).png

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)
UV Index: 4 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast