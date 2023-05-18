Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers to end the week and the weekend

Posted at 4:55 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 04:55:53-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cooler and breezy end to the work week. Tracking showers for Friday and the weekend.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 today with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with an east wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

More clouds will build in for Friday with showers, mainly along the coast (higher rain chances south/east, lower chances north/west). Highs will return to near 70 and it will still be breezy.

Rain chances linger for the weekend as a stationary front stalls along the coast and a cold front approaches from the west. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: High
 

