First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers to start the weekend, Slim snow chance

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers to start the weekend, including a small snow chance. Cooler this weekend, warming trend for next week.

Look for building clouds today from partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reach the low 50s today.

An area of low pressure will slide across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic to start the weekend. Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning, with higher chances north and lower chances south. Some snow could mix in, but any accumulation will be limited. The best chance to see any snow will be on the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Northwest winds will also kick up for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

While Saturday will not be a washout, Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend. We will see clearing skies with highs in the upper 40s and not as windy.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds next week with a warming trend. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s to start the week but climb to the 60s by midweek.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs near 50. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Showers Early, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25



