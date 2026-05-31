First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers to start the work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with a light breeze. Clouds build in overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny. We’ll see a round of a few isolated showers in the morning and another round of scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Rain chances decrease throughout the rest of the week as temperatures trend upward. We’ll be near 90 degrees by Friday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar