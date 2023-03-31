Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms and extreme winds this weekend

WX Mostly Cloudy.png
SPC Day 2.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Posted at 4:54 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 04:54:48-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming back to the 70s to end the week. Tracking showers, storms, and strong winds for the weekend.

Another chilly start this morning but we will climb into the 70s this afternoon. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with S/SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Scattered showers will build in this evening.

Day Planner - AM.png

Expect showers and storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through. There is a “Level 1” severe threat for parts of southeast VA and all of eastern NC. The biggest rain/storm chance will be in the midday to afternoon time frame. It will be extremely windy Saturday with SW winds at 20 to 30 and gusts to 40+ mph. Highs will climb back into the 70s.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

Sunshine returns for Sunday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. It will still be windy Sunday morning, but winds will start to relax through the day. We will warm back into the 70s again next week.
 

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Building Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20G30
Tonight: Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30
Tomorrow: Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 20-30G40

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV