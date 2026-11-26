Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Heavy rain, wind and flooding are all on the plate this Thanksgiving. Conditions improve Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

Widespread rainfall moves through this morning. Highs will be near 70. Wind gusts will be 40-60 mph. 3-5" of rainfall is expected, but this will likely be exacerbated by major tidal flooding around 9 am.

Conditions gradually clear this afternoon and evening. We'll see a sharp wind shift this afternoon which will lead to warmer temperatures.

This weekend will be much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with more sunshine. Scattered showers will be possible late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar