First Warning Forecast: Tracking two rain chances to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

60s and 70s to end the work week. Tracking rain for Thursday and Friday. A sunny and cooler weekend.

Another nice day today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

WTKR News 3

Rain will move in for Thursday morning with a cold front. Our biggest rain chances will be between 6 AM and 9 AM. Showers will move out by midday and we will see a mix of clouds with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Another round of rain is set to move in on Friday. Showers will move in early in the morning but linger through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Friday and winds will ramp up, east at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect a nice weekend! Highs will remain in the mid 60s on Saturday then drop to the upper 50s on Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies both days. It will still be windy on Saturday (W 10-20 G30), but winds will relax on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

