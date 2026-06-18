First Warning Forecast: Tracking widespread rain on the first day of Sail250

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening we have a chance of seeing a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in some of the stronger storms. Temperatures stay warm overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

We’ll see scattered showers Friday morning through the afternoon. This system is associated with the remnants of Arthur, so localized heavy rainfall and tropical moisture is likely. The rain moves out by the evening just in time for the Sail 250 firework show. Highs will be in the 80s.

Drier and slightly less humid conditions return Father’s Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our next chance of storms arrives on Monday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar