First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat index through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid for most of the work week with an afternoon heat index to the triple digits. A cold front brings rain and storms, plus some relief to end the week.

Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index to 100+. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but overall chances are slim.

WTKR News 3

More heat and humidity through midweek. Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105.

WTKR News 3

A cold front is set to move through the region late Thursday to Friday. Expect rain and storms starting Thursday afternoon to evening and continuing through Friday. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the 80s beginning on Friday and lower humidity will move in for the weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR