First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat, strong to severe storms possible

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will likely be the hottest afternoon of the year so far! Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

The heightened heat and humidity will fuel the chance of strong to severe storms over the next couple of days. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat with any strong storms.

This weekend won’t be quite a shot, but we’ll still be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Unsettled weather lingers for several says next week with scattered storm chances Sunday through Wednesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar