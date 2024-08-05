First Warning Forecast: Tropical impacts from Debby impacting the Southeast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered storms to start the week. Tracking Debby as it moves up the East Coast later this week.

Still hot and humid today with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 100. Look for a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy again tomorrow with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon to evening. Highs will dip to the upper 80s.

Our rain chances will increase for the end of the week as the remnants of Hurricane Debby move up the East Coast. Expect widespread rain with scattered storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Based on the current forecast track, rain from Debby should be moving out over the weekend. Most of the region should see 4” to 8” of rainfall over the next 7 days (the majority of that from Debby). Winds will kick up Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but should remain below tropical storm strength.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the second half of the week, but it will still be muggy.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Debby is nearing landfall in the Florida big bend. On the forecast track, the center will reach the Florida Big Bend coast later this morning. Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia late today and Tuesday and be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.

Data from Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is likely before Debby reaches the Florida coast later this morning. Weakening is expected after Debby moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

