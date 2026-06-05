First Warning Forecast: Turning hot this weekend, temperatures in the 90s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with even warmer conditions. Highs reach the low 90s for most. This evening will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be mainly dry. We’ll start out with bright sunshine, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be nice, dry, and sunny to start. Spotty afternoon showers and storms pop up ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Temperatures trend closer to 80 degrees at the start of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar