First Warning Forecast: Turning hotter, feels like temperatures near 110

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The heat cranks up today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tonight's lows will be in the low 70s.

We get even hotter Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be near 105.

This weekend, highs remain in the low to mid 90s with a few chances for scattered showers and storms. Storm chances linger into early next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar