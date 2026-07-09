First Warning Forecast: Turning hotter, scattered storm chances this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 90s. We have a chance of afternoon showers and storms. A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in effect for the lower and middle Peninsulas and southern Eastern Shore. Accomack County is under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat. Damaging winds will be possible in the strongest storms.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near 105 degrees.

This weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday will be drier.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar