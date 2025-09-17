First Warning Forecast: Turning warmer and sunnier

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Gloomy skies stick around today but the clouds start clearing out Thursday.

This afternoon, high temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees. It won’t be as windy or wet but there’s still a slight chance of lingering showers as the coastal low moves out.

Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It gets even warmer and brighter on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

There’s a slight chance for a few spotty showers this weekend, but mostly dry conditions are expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical storm Gabrielle formed as of 11this morning. The storm is large and disorganized. Little strengthening is expected through the end of the week. Early next week, the storm is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane.

A tropical wave located ESE of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Dry and stable air is expected to slow initial development.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...20%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar