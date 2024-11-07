First Warning Forecast: Two chances for much-needed rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a cold front to bring in showers and a cool down. Another rain chance moves in Sunday to Monday.

Warm again today with highs near 80, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds (party to mostly cloudy) with isolated showers during the day and scattered showers tonight.

Leftover clouds and scattered showers will continue for Friday morning then we will see clearing skies in the afternoon. Cooler air will return behind the cold front. Highs will drop to near 70 on Friday.

Cool and breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will warm to near 70 on Sunday with building clouds. Another cold front will bring in showers Sunday night to Monday morning.



Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Lows near 60. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Rafael moving over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, Rafael is then forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next few days. Some weakening is possible during the next couple of days.

Tracking a trough of low pressure just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the couple of days while it moves west near the Greater Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR