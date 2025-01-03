First Warning Forecast: Two snow chances, Cold & windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered rain/snow showers possible Friday evening. Tracking another rain/snow chance for Monday. Even colder air moves in next week.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain/snow showers are possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. The best chance to see snow will be on the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.

WTKR News 3

Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be windy on Saturday, pushing wind chill values into the teens and 20s.

WTKR News 3

Tracking another snow chance on Monday, as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Rain/snow showers will build in Sunday night to Monday morning. As temperatures climb above freezing, we will switch over to rain during the day Monday. We could switch back to a mix as temperatures drop Monday night, and the moisture moves out.

WTKR News 3

Refreeze will likely be an issue Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s, any leftover rain/snow/slush could ice over. Very cold air settles in for much of next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR