First Warning Forecast: Unseasonably hot Wednesday, rain & cooler temps in sight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, highs will be unseasonably warm near 90 degrees again. We’ll see a wind out of the south pulling in some warm air.

The warm and dry conditions remain in place through the start of the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances return on Sunday with the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

Next week temperatures will be closer to normal in the 60s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar