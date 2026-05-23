First Warning Forecast: Unsettled pattern lingers next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This holiday weekend will be gloomy with scattered showers and storms at times.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. A few showers will linger along the coast through tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be overcast with the highest rain chances in the afternoon and evening.

On Memorial Day Monday we’ll see off and on showers and storms with the most widespread activity in the afternoon.

The unsettled pattern stretches into next week. Highs struggle to come up above 80 degrees underneath all the cloud cover.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar