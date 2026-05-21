First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch lingers over Memorial Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm. There’s a level 1 out of 5 threat of isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Daily shower and storm chances stick around through the middle of next week. Temperatures won’t be as hot with highs in the 70s and 80s.

This Memorial Day Weekend will be warm and mostly cloudy. It won’t necessarily be a complete washout, but the showers and storm chances will linger throughout the day.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar