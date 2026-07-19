First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch, multiple severe weather threats

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect this evening until 8pm.

Scattered showers and storms move through this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Conditions dry out overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday morning. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Skies will be hazy as another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke moves in. A round of storms fires up during the afternoon. A level 1 out of 5 severe threat is in effect for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

We ease into an unsettled pattern during most of the week with daily chances for showers and storms. Strong storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. A level 2 out of 5 severe risk is in effect for both days with scattered strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts possible.

Temperatures won’t be as hot during the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Depression Two is currently sitting off the west coast of Florida with sustained winds at 30 mph. Some gradual strengthening is expected during the beginning of the week, and it could become a tropical storm by Monday as it moves NNW over the warm Gulf waters.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar