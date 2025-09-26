First Warning Forecast: Unsettled through the end of next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A slow-moving front brings rain this weekend. Soon-to-be Imelda will bring rain next week.

This evening, widely scattered showers and storms pop up. Lows will be near 70. The rain will linger into Saturday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday morning with a few spotty showers. Scattered storms fire up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will show little signs of improvement. While it won’t be raining all day long, mostly cloudy skies and morning showers and storms remain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Next week scattered showers and storm chances stick around due to the development of what is currently Tropical Wave Invest 94-L but is expected to become our next named storm, Imelda.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Wave Invest 94-L is currently located between Cuba and the Bahamas. The system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next 24-48 hours.

Formation chance through 48 hours...HIGH...90%

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH...90%

Humberto is currently a strong category 1 hurricane. It is expected to undergo rapid intensification and become a major hurricane over the weekend. It’s forecast track takes it away from the U.S. coastline.

Hurricane Gabrielle is now post-tropical and no longer an area of interest.

