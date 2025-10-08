First Warning Forecast: Up & down rain chances

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Showers build today with another round of rain possible this weekend.

Scattered showers move in today as a cold front crosses the region. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Tonight, the rain fades. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Skies clear out Thursday. It will be less humid and warm with highs struggling to reach the 70.

A coastal low is forecast to develop this weekend. Showers build in late in the day on Saturday and linger throughout the day on Sunday.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical storm Jerry is moving quickly WNW across the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. It is not expected to impact Hampton roads at this time.

A trough of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible as it moves inland over southern Mexico today.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...10%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar