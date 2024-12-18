First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more warm day. Showers tonight with a cold front. Much cooler to end the week.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers will move through tonight with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s tomorrow, a 20-degree drop. It will be windy tomorrow, making it feel more like the upper 30s.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Friday as an area of low-pressure brushes by the coastline. Highs will return to the upper 40s.

WTKR News 3

Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

