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First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Showers & storms Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy today with spotty showers. A bigger chance for showers and storms on Friday as a cold front moves through. Back to sunshine and cooler this weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Showers & storms Friday
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Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm end to the work week. Tracking showers & storms for Friday. Sunny and cooler this weekend.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80.

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More rain moves in for Friday with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the mid 70s Friday.

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Cooler and less humid air moves in this weekend, behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s. Look for clearing skies on Saturday with lots of sunshine on Sunday.

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Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
A non-tropical low-pressure area is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.Environmental conditions could support this system gradually acquiring subtropical characteristics through this weekend while it moves slowly eastward over the western and central subtropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

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Weather updates on social media:
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Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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