First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Tracking storms for Tuesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm start to the work week with highs in the 80s. Tracking storms for Tuesday with a cold front. Much cooler for the second half of the week.

If you liked the weather yesterday, then you’ll like today. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year.

It will be warm again tomorrow, before a cold front moves in. Expect some sunshine Tuesday morning with clouds building in through midday. Showers and storms will move in Tuesday afternoon to evening. The biggest chance for storms will be 3 PM to 9 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and pockets of hail.

Any leftover showers will move out early Wednesday morning and we will be back to sunshine by midday Wednesday. It will be much cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 60s. Expect mid to upper 60s for the end of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

