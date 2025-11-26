First Warning Forecast: Warm again today with scattered showers, Much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm again today with scattered showers. Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Even cooler to end the week.

A mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning to midday. Rain chances will drop and skies will begin to clear this afternoon to evening.

Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Highs will only reach the low 50s, a 20-degree temperature drop. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds in the evening.

Even cooler air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Friday and Saturday. Expect sunny skies on Friday with building clouds on Saturday.

Our next round of rain is set to move in later Sunday to Monday with a cold front.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

