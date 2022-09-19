First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, Tracking rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy start to the work week with highs near 90. Tracking a cold front for Thursday. Much cooler and less humid to end the week.

The last few days of summer will feel like summer. Expect highs in the upper 80s today with more humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds in the mix. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and climb to near 90 on Wednesday with more sunshine.

WTKR News 3

Changes move in with a cold front on Thursday. We will still be warm and humid ahead of the front, highs in the upper 80s on Thursday. Expect scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly Thursday afternoon.

WTKR News 3

It will be much cooler and less humid behind the front. Highs will only reach the mid 70s on Friday and it will feel very fall-like. It will be windy on Friday with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Fiona made landfall early this morning in the Dominican Republic. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic this morning and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. The center is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next few days after the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

