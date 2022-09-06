First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms through midweek, drying out to end the work week. A drop in temperatures on the way, but still humid.

Clouds and rain today as a cold front moves through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Showers are possible for your morning drive, but rain and storm chances will increase for the afternoon commute. Highs will return to upper 80s today with more humidity.

Scattered showers will linger for Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the low 80s tomorrow, but it will still be humid.

Expect partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances for the end of the work week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s and NE/E winds will ramp up.

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Danielle is centered about 865 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NE at 9 mph. A general NE motion is expected over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Tropical Storm Earl is centered 310 miles north of St. Thomas and moving north at 7 mph. A northward motion is expected to continue for the next day or two, followed by a turn to the NNE with some increase in forward speed. Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and Earl is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles are associated with a broad and elongated area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while moving west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

