First Warning Forecast: Warm & breezy again today, Near 90 degrees tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm week with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances remain low.

A mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs will reach the upper 80s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Another step warmer tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees, close to our record highs for that date. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a bit of a SW breeze.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s to end the work week with partly cloudy skies and a slight SW wind.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Our next chance for rain is set to move in on Sunday with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

WTKR News 3

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