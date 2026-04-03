First Warning Forecast: Warm & breezy again today, Tracking rain for Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and breezy to end the week with highs in the 80s. Rain returns for Easter Sunday. Cooler air returns next week.

Warm again today with highs in the low 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.

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Highs will return to the low and mid 80s on Saturday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and it will still be breezy.

A cold front is set to move in on Easter Sunday, bringing rain with it. Rain chances will be lower in the morning and higher in the afternoon to evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

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The front will also bring in a cool down to start next week. Highs will drop to the mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Birch, Juniper)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

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