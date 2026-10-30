First Warning Forecast: Warm finish to the work week, slightly cooler Halloween

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It'll be a warm finish to the week with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

A dry cold front passes through the region tonight, leading to slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s with more clouds gradually building in during the evening. Sunday will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, don't forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour.

Temperatures moderate closer to normal early next week. Rain chances look more promising late next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar