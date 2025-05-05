First Warning Forecast: Warm, humid, and scattered storms to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers & storms today. A warm & humid start to the week. Showers & storms return to end the week.

A warm and humid start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Watch out for areas of fog, mainly inland. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a front lingers up and down the East Coast. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail.

WTKR News 3

Highs will reach the low 80s tomorrow but the humidity will start to come down. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with lower rain chances.

Back to near 80 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies to start the day and building clouds later in the afternoon to evening.

Showers and storms return to end the week as a cold front moves through. Most of Thursday (daytime) looks dry but rain moves in Thursday night to Friday. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Trees)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR