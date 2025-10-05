First Warning Forecast: Warm & humid to start the work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The gorgeous weather we had this weekend sticks around as we kick off the work week.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some patchy fog is forecast to develop early Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 with plenty of sunshine.

It will be noticeably warmer and more humid toward the middle of the week. A cold front approaches Wednesday bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

After the cold front passes, high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees by the end of the week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave has formed a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive to the gradual development of this system. A tropical depression is likely to form this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...MEDIUM...50%

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH...70%

