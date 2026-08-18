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First Warning Forecast: Warm, muggy, a few storms for midweek

"Pop up" showers &amp; storms through midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week. Highs in the 80s and 90s, but still humid.
First Warning Forecast: Warm, muggy, a few storms for midweek
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A slight break in the heat and humidity for midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week.

Highs near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see partly cloudy skies with isolated showers/storms.

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Wednesday looks good with more sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity.

The heat and humidity return for Thursday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 100+. Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Highs will linger in the mid 80s to end the week.

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Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: NW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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