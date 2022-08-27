First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy, Afternoon scattered showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm & muggy weekend with a chance for showers & storms. Hot and humid for the first half of next week. Tracking a cool down for the end of the week.

Another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with sunshine in the morning and clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon to evening. The biggest rain/storm chance will be between 3 PM and 8 PM. Severe storms are unlikely but heavy downpours are possible with a risk for localized flooding.

Warm and muggy again tomorrow but with lower rain chances. Highs will return to the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Heat and humidity will build for the first half of next week. Highs will climb from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb from the mid 90s to near 100.

A cold front is set to move through Wednesday to Thursday. This bring us another round of rain but should open the door for some cooler and less humid air to move in for the end of the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad and complex area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The interaction of this feature with an approaching tropical wave could support some gradual development of the system during the early and middle parts of next week while it moves slowly west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system during the early or middle part of next week while it moves generally west at 10 to 15 mph across the central and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

