First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy, Isolated showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy week with highs in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s. Several smaller chances for showers and storms this week.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower/storm possible (20% chance), mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

The forecast will be very similar for Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Our rain and storm chances will go up (slightly) for Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and storms (40% chance). Highs will remain in the mid 80s and it will still be muggy.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity has diminished somewhat associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for gradual development during the next several days while the system moves west to WNW at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

