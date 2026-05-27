First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy today, Severe storm risk tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and muggy again today. Severe storm risk tonight. Cooler, less humid, and more sunshine to end the week.

A step warmer and still muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers during the day. Storm chances will increase this evening and tonight, mainly between 5 pm and 11 pm. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and localized flooding.

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A cold front is set to move through on Thursday. The front will act as a reset to finally change our weather pattern. Look for clearing skies tomorrow with highs near 80.

Friday looks like the pick of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity. The weekend looks nice too with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

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Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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